Deerfield Beach woman accused of hoarding dozens of dogs, cats living in ‘filth’

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff Office detectives arrested a woman Friday that is facing multiple charges after having dozens of cats and dogs living in filthy conditions in her Deerfield Beach home, authorities said.

Deputies said Laura Marcela Child, 53, is facing 42 counts of unlawful confinement or abandonment of animals, as well as animal cruelty charges.

According to an arrest report, deputies who responded to her home found multiple animal cages, some stacked two-cages high, full of 33 cats and two dogs.

Authorities said some cages were packed with as many as four cats, including some with injuries, small abrasions and missing patches of hair.

The arrest report also stated that Child failed to supply the animals confined in her home with a sufficient amount of food and water.

Deputies said another five dogs were found roaming freely in a gated-off room that was “filled with animal feces and trash,” the report said.

“Most of the residence’s interior was coated with animal fecal matter, urine, refuse, and other filth which created an environment unfit for human and-or animal habitation,” the report said. “The residence stunk of ammonia due to the buildup of cat urine and there were cockroaches and flies seen in and around the various piles of excrement.”

Local 10 News reporter Andrew Perez obtained an image of one of the dogs having matted fur that was caked with filth.

According to the report, all the animals were removed from Child’s home by Broward County Animal Control.