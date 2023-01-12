Former Miami-Dade teacher appears in court ahead of sexual battery trial

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Former Miami-Dade County public school teacher Jason Meyers appeared in court Thursday, at which time it was announced that his sexual battery trial will begin on Jan. 23.

Meyers, now 47, was arrested nearly seven years ago in February 2016 on a charge of sexual battery on a minor after he allegedly had sex with a 17-year-old student at Miami Palmetto Senior High School.

The student told police that she had sex with Meyers over the course of two months after school in his classroom.

Meyers, whose wife was pregnant with their fourth child at the time of his arrest, was later accused of molesting multiple other students dating back to 2004, one of who sued the Miami-Dade School Board and was awarded $6 million.

The federal jury in that case concluded that the school board had been warned about Meyers’ behavior but did nothing to stop it.

Meyers claimed that one of the students who made allegations against him spun a story for revenge after he had rescinded her college recommendation and she lost a scholarship.

“The student was failing the class, skipping school and was caught cheating,” he said during a previous court hearing.

Meyers was fired the Miami-Dade school district after his arrest.