Man preyed on girl at Kendall Ice Arena, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old man preyed on a 13-year-old girl at the Kendall Ice Arena in Miami-Dade County’s The Hammocks neighborhood, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The girl, now 15 years old, told police officers that Angel Diaz began a friendship with her while she was playing at the Kendall Ice Arena, at 10355 Hammocks Blvd., according to a police report.

She reported the two eventually had sex at the property on Oct. 4, 2020. He denied the allegations even when presented with text messages, according to the arrest report.

A witness told police officers she saw the girl and Diaz kiss and hug while on the roof of the arena, according to the report.

Police officers arrested Diaz, 27, on Wednesday and he appeared in court on Thursday. He is facing charges of lewd and lascivious battery on a child aged 12 to 16, lewd and lascivious molestation on a child, and lewd and lascivious conduct on a child. Corrections released him on a $22,500 bond and a judge ordered him to stay away from the victim.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Location