Accused pedophile tries to kidnap girls near schools, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An accused pedophile was trying to kidnap girls near schools in Miami-Dade County, prosecutors said on Tuesday.
Jackson Etienne was a regular outside of John F. Kennedy Middle School at 10705 NE 167 St., in North Miami Beach, between December and January, police said.
Students told police officers he was trying to persuade them to get into his car.
Etienne, 49, who was already being held on kidnapping and child molestation charges, appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Tuesday to face new attempted kidnapping charges.
Students from Sabal Palm Elementary School had the same complaints, and they identified Etienne as the man who was trying to abduct them, prosecutors said.
This is a developing story. Local 10 News Photojournalist Mario Alonso contributed to this report.
Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.