Local 10 to host 46th annual MLK Day Parade in Miami

MIAMI – Local 10 News is hosting the upcoming 46th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Miami.

You can come on down and join us on 54th Street Monday or watch the parade from your home on Channel 10, on Local10.com or on our social media pages.

The parade kicks off near 10th Avenue and ends at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park.

Our coverage will begin at 11 a.m. as we celebrate the 60th anniversary of King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

Then immediately following the parade at 1 p.m., join us for another Local 10 special, “Our America: Mission Montford Point.”

Those marines were part of an all-Black, North Carolina-based unit that fought during World War II.

Be sure to tune in Monday!

Parade route can be viewed below: