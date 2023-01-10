Fort Lauderdale to host MLK Day parade

MLK Day parade draws large crowd in return to streets of Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Monday marks Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and thousands across South Florida will be celebrating the late civil rights activist’s work.

Fort Lauderdale will be hosting its annual King Holiday Parade and Non-Violence March.

The parade starts at 9:30 a.m. at the corner of Northwest 5th Avenue and Sistrunk Boulevard.

According to event organizers, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis and Commissioner Pam Beasley-Pittman will serve as Grand Marshals in the parade.

The parade will head west on Sistrunk to Northwest 15th Avenue and north to Joseph C. Carter Park, culminating in a massive multicultural festival for everyone to be a part of.

Attendees will be able to enjoy a wide variety of food, music, entertainment, fellowship, bounce houses for the kids and much more.

The parade is the marquee event following a weeklong series celebrating the 2023 theme of “Continuing the Dream.”

For more information on the event, click here.