MLK Day Wheels Up Guns Down organizer aims to legitimize demonstration

MIAMI – Dwight Wells one of the organizers of a Wheels Up Guns Down demonstration on Martin Luther King Jr. Day described the bicyclists’ practice as “a culture thing.”

Wells and others hope that one day the demonstration to honor King’s legacy of dissent can become safer for both “the kids” and the community.

“Next year, we’re looking to do it more legitimately and keep it more official,” Wells said.

Dozens of bicyclists who were participating in a demonstration of dissent on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Miami-Dade County access the Palmetto Expressway. (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Groups of dozens of bicyclists pedaled their way into the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike on Monday in Miami-Dade before heading west onto the Palmetto Expressway and exiting onto northwest 12 Avenue.

The Miami-Dade Police Department reported impounding eight dirt bikes and two all-terrain vehicles. which are not legal to ride on Florida roadways or highways.

“It’s not only dangerous; it’s hazardous,” said Lt. Alex Camacho, a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol.

Bicyclists participate in a Wheels Up Guns Down demonstration on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Miami-Dade County. (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

There was tension between drivers and riders at times.

In Opa-locka, a group of cyclists forced a driver to stop while trying to make a turn. When the driver came close to running someone over, the rider retaliated with a kick. There were several other close calls before the driver made it through the group.

Organizers of the nationwide event announced: “Today we ride for prosperity, for purpose. But most of all we ride for peace.”

Dozens of bicyclists ride in Miami-Dade County during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day's Wheels Up Guns Down demonstration. (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Local 10 News Reporters Alex Finnie and Andrew Perez, and Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.