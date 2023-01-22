10 people hurt, including 5 children, in multi-vehicle crash on Sawgrass Expressway

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A multi-vehicle accident badly impacted traffic in northern Broward County on Sunday.

It happened on the Sawgrass Expressway in the area of the University Drive exit, which is near the border of Coral Springs and Parkland.

According to the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department, a total of 10 patients were taken to the hospital with a varying level of injuries.

Of those injured, five were pediatric patients and they were taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale.

The five adult patients were taken to Broward Health Coral Springs, one of whom was taken by air rescue, authorities said.

Rescue officials did not provide any information on the health status of any of the 10 injured patients.

The northbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway in the area of the crash were completely shut down, and cars were being forced to exit the highway at Coral Springs Drive.