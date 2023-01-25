WATCH LIVE: Jury returns for closing statements in Miami-Dade trial of accused ‘Pillowcase Rapist’

MIAMI – The man who is accused of using pillowcases to cover the faces of his rape victims in the 1980s in South Florida was waiting for the outcome of the trial in a 1983 case in Miami-Dade.

Robert Koehler, who detectives identified as the “Pillowcase Rapist” with the help of DNA tech, appeared in court as a 63-year-old grandfather who uses a wheelchair.

The victim in the Miami-Dade sexual battery case is a 65-year-old woman who prosecutors said Koehler raped on Dec. 28, 1983, when she was 25 years old and had just taken a shower in her apartment.

“He terrorized an innocent woman in her home,” Assistant State Attorney Laura Adams said during her closing statement.

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Daryl E. Trawick, who is presiding over the case, delivered jury instructions Tuesday after the prosecution’s rebuttal and the defense rested.

Adams said Koehler broke into his victim’s home, threatened her with a sharp object, and raped her in her bedroom.

Koehler testified under oath on Monday that he was the victim of a twisted criminal conspiracy that involved collecting his DNA to frame him.

During her rebuttal, Adams included testimony from a police officer involved in the arrest of Koehler’s son in 2019, a criminologist who joined MDPD in 2008, and a former supervisor of MDPD’s cold case squad. Adams said they had all played a role in identifying Koehler as a suspect.

Adams and Del Valle also questioned two defense witnesses about forensics. Before DNA tech, the first detectives in the cases collected shoe marks and knew the serial rapist had a rare O-blood type subgroup.

“We had to depend on a blood-typing system that our serology department in the crime lab used,” said retired Miami-Dade Sgt. David Simmons, who was a lead detective on some of the cases. “That was sophisticated but not nearly as exact or precise as DNA.”

Edna Buchanan, the Miami Herald’s legendary crime reporter, covered the search for the serial rapist in 1985. After winning a Pulitzer Prize in 1986, Buchanan wrote about it again in “The Corpse Had A Familiar Face,” which was published in 1987 when the task force to catch the rapist disbanded.

“Scientists at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, produced a five-page psychological profile,” Buchanan wrote in her book.

The case went cold until established DNA databases provided other detectives with solid clues decades later.

According to the arrest warrant, the rape kit of the 25-year-old victim in the Miami-Dade case was eventually included in the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System. Koehler had been convicted of sexual battery in Palm Beach in 1991, so he was a registered sex offender, but he was not included in the CODIS database, which began in 1990.

When Koehler’s son was arrested for a domestic violence felony in 2019, and he submitted a DNA sample for a criminal database, The Florida Department of Law Enforcement found a familial match and notified the police departments, according to prosecutors. Detectives pieced it all together and followed Koehler to collect his DNA.

“The defendant’s DNA matched,” Adams said in court.

The evidence has since tied Koehler to more than two dozen sexual assaults. Decades after his crimes and with a warrant in hand, detectives reported finding a “dungeon in progress” and safes with “keepsakes” from his victims at Koehler’s home during his arrest in 2020 in Palm Bay.