Candlelight vigil held for teen fatally shot by Uber driver in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Grieving friends and family gathered for a candlelight vigil on Saturday to remember Miles McGlashan, a teen that was shot by an Uber driver in November and died last month.

His loved ones came together at TY Park in Hollywood, across from where the teen was shot late last year.

The 19-year-old McGlashan was shot while taking an Uber ride.

He was in the hospital for 71 days before he died.

His family is frustrated over the lack of an arrest, but the case is being investigated by the Hollywood Police Department.

The Uber driver, 51-year-old Christopher Bernadel, is claiming self-defense and there was an argument over a drop-off location.

Miles’ family says he was not the fighting type and want accountability for his death.

A friend who got a tattoo of two “M’s” in honor of Miles’ initials, told Local 10 News that he thinks about him every day.

“I really grew a bond with him and I went to college and didn’t get to see him as much,” he said. “Once I heard this, it was really hard for me to find out and I thought of a way I could remember him every day.”

Hollywood police said the investigation is ongoing.