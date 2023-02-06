‘Hurts my heart’: Neighbors react to video of Hollywood man dragged in elevator after cops shot him

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Neighbors are reacting to graphic video obtained by Local 10 News Friday showing Hollywood police dragging a 69-year-old condominium owner into an elevator after shooting him.

David Cottes later died from his wounds and exactly what happened remains a mystery to family members.

On Feb. 26, 2022, Cottes asked neighbors to call Hollywood police, because he thought someone was breaking into his condominium at around 8 a.m.

“He said someone was in his apartment, in his condo, he comes out with his gun licensed to carry and everything,” Christina Cottes, David’s daughter, said Friday.

Cottes was a longtime resident of 3505 South Ocean Drive.

Exactly what transpired before isn’t clear, but his family says he was by the elevator and police came up the stairwell.

Cottes’ family says it took more than 30 minutes to get him help and they want to know why.

“He’s asking for police to help,” Christina Cottes said. “When police come to help, my dad is dead.”

They said they weren’t allowed to visit David in the hospital before he died weeks later, so he took what happened to the grave.

Many in the condominium building knew Cottes, who served on the board.

That includes Lucy and Richard Lipari, who spoke to Local 10 News on Monday after viewing the graphic video.

“That video, it hurts my heart,” Lucy Lipari said. “Just seeing him like that in the end of his life almost.”

Richard Lipari criticized the actions of Hollywood police.

“It’s the inhumanity of the police overall,” he said. “It’s their cowboy side.”

Hollywood’s police and mayor declined to comment on the video, citing an active investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.