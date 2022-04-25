How did a Hollywood condo owner end up shot and killed by police?

The details are still unclear about what happened on the 14th floor of The Alexander Towers in Hollywood, but one thing is for sure, 69-year-old David Cottes is dead, his family tells Local 10 News.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The details are still unclear of what happened on the 14th floor of The Alexander Towers in Hollywood on a February morning, but one thing is for sure, 69-year-old David Cottes is dead, his family says.

Neighbors said the victim had a concealed carry permit and was yelling at them to call police because he was being robbed.

Investigators said they are still looking into what exactly happened.

Cottes died at the hospital from injuries that he sustained in a police-involved shooting on Feb. 26. All of this according to family.

Now, months later, details surrounding what happened are still unclear.

We did reach out to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Monday and they told us that this case is active and are not able to comment.

It happened inside the building at 3505 South Ocean Drive, where Cottes had been a long-time resident, neighbors said. When he thought he was being robbed that morning, police were called and officers arrived.

Then the disturbing details followed. Residents reported hearing gunshots near the elevator on the 14th floor where Cottes lived.

There was a huge law enforcement presence both inside and outside the condo building.

He was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital where he died.

FDLE said this remains an active case.

Local 10 News is still trying to gather more information about what happened.