Suspects crash stolen truck, steal woman’s SUV, Doral police say

DORAL, Fla. – Police are looking for a set of suspects they say crashed a stolen truck, fled and then stole a woman’s SUV in Doral Monday afternoon.

According to Doral police, an automated license plate reader picked up the stolen blue Ford F-250 as it drove on Northwest 87th Avenue from 12th Street.

Police said officers tried to stop the vehicle near Northwest 25th Street and 89th Court, but the suspects drove off, eventually crashing in the 1800 block of Northwest 82nd Avenue and bailing out of the pickup.

They said at least one suspect ran into a parking lot and stole a woman’s white Honda Pilot.

Police haven’t released descriptions of the suspects or indicated whether they are in custody.

They said the case remains under investigation.