Pregnant wife, 12-year-old son urge driver who fatally struck man in Hialeah to come forward

HIALEAH, Fla. – The family of a man who was struck by a car and left for dead has a message for that hit-and-run driver.

That man’s 12-year-old son Eric Rodriguez, sitting next to his mother who is nine months pregnant, made his plea.

“If they see who killed my dad, to say it, because I’m worried you know the same day I texted 50 messages and he didn’t answer and then I found out he got killed,” Rodriguez said.

It was Tuesday Feb. 7 around 7 p.m.

Pablo Rodriguez dropped off his wife at Palmetto General Hospital and parked across the street.

When he attempted to cross at West 68th Street and 21st Court to get to the hospital, a car hit him.

The driver just kept going.

“He killed my dad and me and my brother we don’t have a dad anymore,” said Rodriguez.

Hialeah Police say they don’t have a description of the vehicle or the driver involved.

Sarai Acosta, who is now left without a husband, with a child and another boy on the way, is begging witnesses to come forward and for the driver responsible to do what’s right, not just for her, but for her son.

“We used to go all the time to the park, play at Target on Mario Kart,” Rodriguez said.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.