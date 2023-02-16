Miracle Cat: Beloved pet missing in Miami found years later far, far away

PRARIE VILLAGE, Ks. – A cat that went missing in Miami two years ago was found more than 1,400 miles away from home in Kansas.

The owners thought the orange Tabby was stolen.

Just recently, when the Prarie Village Police department was informed of a stray cat left outside in uncomfortable weather conditions, officers didn’t expect to be so far from home.

But if the story wasn’t interesting enough, the cat’s name is Lucky!

“The cat’s name is Lucky. Stop it, right? That was their response. You got Lucky, guess we have Lucky. Yes, Lucky was lucky,” said Captain Ivan Washington, Prairie Village Police Department.

The department is making arrangements from the cat until his family can come get him and take him back home to Miami.