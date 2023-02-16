Antisemitic slurs fuel violence during game between Miami-Dade religious private schools

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – There was violence on a soccer field Wednesday night during a 2023 Boys Soccer State Championship Tournament game between two religious private schools in Miami-Dade County.

The regional final game was between students from Scheck Hillel Community School, a Jewish school in Ojus, and Archbishop Coleman Carroll High School, a Roman Catholic school in The Hammocks.

A feud between students from two religious schools involved antisemitic and racist insults on Wednesday in Miami-Dade County, according to witnesses. (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

A witness video shows a group of Scheck Hillel students in light blue shorts surrounding a boy who was wearing the opponents’ darker uniform. Tila Levi, a Scheck Hillel parent, said the students reported there were insults — including painful antisemitic slurs.

“What my kids told me they said, ‘Hitler was right,’” Levi said.

The chaos ensued after Scheck Hillel lost the home game 2-1. Archbishop Coleman Carroll students knew they were moving forward to the Feb. 18 semifinals for a chance to win the state championship.

“Words matter,” Levi said. “It’s offensive and can lead to violence.”

Students were injured on Wednesday night after a fight during a soccer game in Miami-Dade County. (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Witnesses said there were adults who displayed their middle fingers. Levi said several students were injured, including one who suffered a concussion.

“I believe he was kicked in the face with cleats and it was next to his eye,” Levi said.

Administrators for both schools released a joint statement on Thursday afternoon acknowledging an ongoing investigation due to their “zero tolerance for any kind of aggressive language and behavior, antisemitism or hate of any kind.”

The schools also reported alerting the Florida High School Athletic Association and announced a plan to take “appropriate action” and “to build understanding between both schools” in accordance with their “mutual commitment to safety, respect, and forgiveness.”

This is a developing story.