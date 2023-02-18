74º

Boat erupts in flames at marina in Miami

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A boat erupted in flames overnight Saturday at a marina in Miami

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, crews responded to a boat fire around 1:45 a.m. at a marine located at 860 NE 78 St.

Authorities said the boat was fully engulfed in flames and was under control within 30 minutes.

Officials said all other exposures were protected, and the incident was isolated to the boat of origin.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said there were no injuries as a result of the fire and no one was on board at the time of the incident.

Firefighters told Local 10 News that the boat was listed as a total loss and was towed into a nearby lot.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

