Sunrise officer arrested on child porn charges granted bond by judge

A Sunrise police officer was jailed over the weekend but is expected to be released on bond sometime Sunday night.

He is facing serious and disturbing charges related to child porn, accused of viewing it on his personal devices.

That officer is 39-year-old Carl Haller.

According to the Sunrise Police Department, an internal affairs investigation began on Jan. 30.

Local agencies and the FBI forensically examined Haller’s personal devices.

Sunrise police officer accused of having child porn on electronic devices, authorities say

He was arrested on charges of possession of child pornography and tampering with evidence.

Haller has since appeared before a judge. He was ordered to have no contact with minors and not to use the internet.

The Sunrise Police Department released a statement following Haller’s arrest that read, in part:

“The actions demonstrated by Haller do not reflect the character and professionalism that is expected of the men and women of this agency.”

Haller joined Sunrise police in 2016 and is a member of the agency’s SWAT team.

He was placed on administrative leave without pay after the investigation began.