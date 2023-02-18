Sunrise police officer accused of having child porn on electronic devices, authorities say

Sunrise police officer Carl Haller was arrested Saturday after being accused of possessing child pornography on his electronic devices.

According to news release, an Internal Affairs investigation of Carl Haller, 39, began Jan. 30. after the Sunrise Police Department, along with the FBI and their resources, were forensically examining several devices.

The investigation led to authorities finding that Haller had viewed child pornography on his personal electronic devices which led to his police-issued firearms, badge and ID being taken from him, the news release stated.

According to authorities, the investigation led to probable cause for charges of sexual performance by a child, child pornography, sexual performance by a child intentional viewing and tampering with evidence.

Haller, a member of the agency’s SWAT team, is currently on administrative leave without pay.

He was taken into custody and taken to the Broward County Main Jail on Saturday.

Sunrise Police Department said the following in a news release:

“We understand this information is very concerning but we want to assure the community that swift action has been taken and the safety of the public is always our top priority. The actions demonstrated by Haller do not reflect the character and professionalism that is expected of the men and women of this agency.”

Authorities are encouraging anyone that may have any information about this case is urged to contact the Sunrise Police Department at 954-809-4540.