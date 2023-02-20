76º

Sunrise cop hides face, bolts out of jail after child porn arrest

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – He rushed out of jail with a plan and a purpose.

Wearing a hoodie, mask and glasses and avoiding reporters’ questions, Sunrise police Officer Carl Haller took off out of the Broward County Main Jail Monday after bonding out on child pornography charges.

“Carl, everybody already knows what you look like. Is this really necessary?” Local 10 News reporter Andrew Perez asked Haller as he walked down the steps.

According to a news release, an internal affairs investigation of Haller began Jan. 30 after the Sunrise Police Department, along with the FBI and their resources, forensically examined several devices.

Authorities said Haller had viewed child pornography on his personal electronic devices which led to his police-issued firearms, badge and ID being taken from him, the news release stated.

The 39-year-old is facing charges of sexual performance by a child, child pornography, sexual performance by a child intentional viewing and tampering with evidence.

Haller, a member of the agency’s SWAT team, is currently on administrative leave without pay.

“The actions demonstrated by Haller do not reflect the character and professionalism that is expected of the men and women of this agency,” Sunrise police said following his arrest.

