WATCH LIVE: Service held for Pembroke Pines motorman who died after crash while on duty

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A service is being held on Monday in Broward County to honor Officer Charles Herring, a Pembroke Pines Police Department motorman who died while on duty.

After a private service at Saint Bonaventure Church in Davie, city officials held a public service at the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines.

“He was so much more than just a cop; he was my hero,” Herring’s son Evan Herring said through tears. “He taught me honor and respect.”

Pembroke Pines Police Chief Kipp Shimpeno described him as a “caring soul” during his public statement during the afternoon service at the center.

“Our heart was broken on February 9th because no one knows why he was called away,” Shimpeno said.

Herring, who served with the department for over two decades, was 54 when a palm frond dropped and caused him to lose control and crash near the intersection of Northwest 184 Avenue and Sheridan Street.

A doctor pronounced the father of four dead at the Memorial Regional Hospital. His funeral will be held at Fred Hunter’s Funeral Homes in Hollywood.

Officers escort Herring’s body