WATCH: Officers hold procession for Pembroke Pines police motorman killed in crash

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The South Florida law enforcement community continues to mourn the loss of one of their own.

Officers held a procession for former PPPD motorman Charles Herring.

Herring was killed in a crash last week while riding his motorcycle on duty.

On Monday, a procession was held to bring his body from the medical examiners office. A recording of the live stream is available at the bottom of this page.

Pembroke Pines PD Motorman Charles Herring (Pembroke Pines PD) (News4JAX)

Herring was riding his motorcycle south on Northwest 184th Avenue on Thursday when he was struck by a palm frond that had dislodged from a tree, causing the officer to lose control of the motorcycle and be subsequently ejected.

The 54-year-old had been with the PPPD for over 20 years, serving with the department since 2002.

He was the first Pembroke Pines police officer to die in the line of duty.