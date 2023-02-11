Candlelight vigil held for Pembroke Pines officer killed in motorcycle accident

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The grieving family of fallen Pembroke Pines police Officer Charles Herring joined police command staff and other officers for a candlelight vigil Friday night.

Many friends and employees recounted their time with Herring, described as a positive person and a team player.

“Every time our paths crossed, he was just a genuine, nice person,” said Espy Mize, a code compliance officer with the department.

“Charlie was the essence of professionalism,” said volunteer Bruce Eisner, who knew Herring from the Citizen’s Police Academy.

Davie Police officer Gerald Machurick said he met Herring during motorcycle training sessions.

“He was constantly smiling; I just thought it was built into him,” Machurick said.

Pembroke Pines PD Motorman Charles Herring (Lighthouse Point PBA)

Herring, 54, was riding his police motorcycle southbound on 184th Avenue near Sheridan Street Thursday. A woman who said she witnessed the crash and asked not to be identified, described what happened next:

“All of a sudden, a palm frond fell down right on top of him,” she said.

She said Herring lost control and crashed. The veteran officer was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

“He’s a hero,” Pines Police Chief Kipp Shimpeno said Friday night. “I don’t know if anyone has ever said to his children, that dad is a hero.”