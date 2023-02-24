Man, 19, appears in court after 14-year-old sister’s fatal shooting in Opa-locka

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man appeared in court on Friday in Miami-Dade County after his teenage sister’s fatal shooting in Opa-locka.

Police officers arrested Keon Martavious Thornhill after his 14-year-old sister suffered a gunshot wound to the face on Thursday morning at their home in the gated community of the Mirage at Sailboat Cove, according to police.

“I shot her! It was a mistake. Take me in,” Thornhill told police officers, according to the arrest report.

Their parents identified the teenage girl as Briana.

Police officers responded to Thornhill’s family townhome near the intersection of Northwest 143rd Street and 17th Avenue after neighbors called 911 to report that there was a man knocking on doors, asking for help at about 3 a.m., according to the arrest report.

According to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, four of Thornhill’s other siblings, whose ages ranged from 9 to 12 years old, were at the home during the shooting, and their parents were at work.

Thornhill has been held without bond since about 1:45 p.m., Thursday, at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He is facing a charge of second-degree murder with a weapon.

Location