Arrest warrant issued for Kodak Black in Broward County

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – An arrest warrant has been issued for South Florida rapper Kodak Black.

Local 10 News obtained the affidavit, which states Bill Kapri, known better publicly as Kodak Black, violated the conditions of his pretrial release.

Authorities say Black, 25, first failed to submit to random drug and alcohol testing on Feb. 3.

On Feb. 8, he did take a drug and alcohol test, which showed a positive result for Fentanyl, per the document.

As a result, Black’s release has been revoked and an arrest warrant was signed by a Broward County judge on Thursday.

Black was initially arrested in July of last year after troopers pulled him over and found 31 oxycodone pills and $74,960 in cash, in addition to Black driving with an expired driver’s license and tags.

A South Florida native, Black has been no stranger to dealing with legal issues, but he has also been a great advocate for his hometown of Pompano Beach, often participating in charitable events to help those in need.

