Rapper Kodak Black arrested in Fort Lauderdale with 31 oxycodone pills: FHP

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Rapper Kodak Black once again found himself in the Broward County Jail after state troopers arrested him on drug possession and trafficking charges following a traffic stop in Fort Lauderdale Friday afternoon.

The 25-year-old South Florida native, whose legal name is Bill Kahan Kapri, was driving a Dodge Durango near Northwest 31st Avenue and Cypress Creek Road at around 4:30 p.m. when troopers pulled him over for having windows that appeared to be tinted darker than the legal limit, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP spokesperson Lt. Alex Camacho said troopers smelled marijuana in Black’s vehicle and eventually searched his car, finding 31 oxycodone pills and $74,960 in cash, leading to his arrest. His license and tags were also expired.

Black was born Dieuson Octave in Pompano Beach; he was raised in the city’s Golden Acres housing projects.

Kodak Black performs during Rolling Loud New York 2021 at Citi Field on October 29, 2021 in New York City.

His hometown was the site of his most recent arrest, occurring in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. Broward County deputies arrested him on trespassing charges.

Black has been at the center of a litany of additional legal issues.

Black had previously served about half of a three-year federal prison sentence for falsifying documents used to buy weapons at a Miami gun store before President Donald Trump commuted it on his last day in office, praising his charitable contributions.

In April 2021, Black was sentenced to probation for assaulting a teenage girl in a South Carolina hotel room.

He’s had a number of additional Broward arrests dating back to 2015.

Since 2014, Black has sold more than 30 million singles and has had several multiplatinum and platinum-certified singles, including “Zeze,” “No Flockin’” and “Roll in Peace.”