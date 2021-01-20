Kodak Black fans expect Trump to grant rapper clemency on federal weapons charges

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The mother of the rapper and a group of lawyers called a news conference on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, to discuss what they claim is his mistreatment in a federal prison in Miami. But they discovered that just an hour earlier, Black had been put on a prison bus to federal facility in Kentucky, a thousand miles away. Black was sentenced in November 2019 to more than three years in prison after pleading guilty to weapons charges stemming from his arrest just before a scheduled concert performance in May. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

MIAMI – Fans of Bill Kahan Kapri, better known as rapper Kodak Black, expect President Donald Trump to grant him clemency on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Broward County rapper was born Dieuson Octave. His Haitian mother, Marcelene Octave, raised him in Pompano Beach where he attended Blanche Ely High School.

Breaking: Trump has granted clemency to rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black and former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick (reporting by @steveholland1) — Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) January 20, 2021

If granted, the clemency would apply to federal charges.

Last year, he pleaded guilty to a weapons charge after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found a gun in his Cadillac Escalade. He was crossing from Canada to the U.S. in April.

In 2019, he was sentenced to 46 months in prison on federal weapons charges after lying on background-check forms to buy firearms in Miami.

Kodak Black is a free man after walking out of a Broward County jail early Saturday. (Brian Ely/WPLG)

CRIMINAL HISTORY

The Broward County rapper also faces a first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge after he was accused of raping a teenage girl in 2016 in Florence, South Carolina.

In 2015, he was arrested in Pompano Beach on charges of robbery, battery, two counts of false imprisonment of a child under 13 years of age, three counts of false imprisonment of an adult, driving with a suspended license, and possession of marijuana.

He was arrested twice in Broward County in 2016. The April 2016 arrest was for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, and fleeing from law enforcement. The August arrest was for armed robbery and false imprisonment.

Octave was sentenced to house arrest, anger management classes, community service, and five years of probation. While in custody, authorities learned he had a pending warrant South Carolina for the criminal sexual conduct charge and in St. Lucie County for marijuana possession.

In 2018, he was arrested on a probation violation charge after he was accused of leaving his house to go to a strip club. He was sentenced to 364 days in jail, but after participating in an early-release program, he walked out of jail on house arrest.