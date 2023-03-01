Hialeah Uber driver exposed himself to rider after ‘several’ unwanted advances, police say

HIALEAH, Fla. – Police arrested a Hialeah Uber driver Tuesday after a woman accused him of making “several” unwanted sexual advances and exposing himself to her after he picked her up for a ride.

According to a Hialeah police report, on the evening of Feb. 22, the woman requested a ride home from a friend’s house and soon after, 44-year-old Wilder Sosa Olivero picked her up.

Police said Sosa Olivero did more than drive the woman home, however.

The report states that along the route he “made several unsolicited sexual advances towards the victim and at one point, against her will, intentionally touched her thigh area in a sexual manner.”

He then took an unwanted detour, according to police, driving her to his home instead of hers.

All the while, police said the woman “pleaded” with Sosa Olivero to take her home. Police said she feared for her life and therefore did not immediately exit the vehicle.

Police said Sosa Olivero asked the woman if she wanted to see his genital piercing, then took out his penis and, according to the report, “vulgarly displayed it to the victim.”

After arriving at Sosa Olivero’s apartment in the 200 block of West 77th Street, he proceeded to point out the location of his unit on the building’s third floor, police said, then drove the woman home.

His “willful actions terrorized the victim, as she believed she was going to be sexually assaulted,” police wrote.

On Tuesday, police said the victim identified Sosa Olivero as her driver.

Officers detained him at his home shortly after and took him to police headquarters, where he confessed to the crimes, the report states.

Sosa Olivero was being held without bond on a kidnapping charge as of Wednesday afternoon.

He was also charged with battery and indecent exposure.

Local 10 News has contacted Uber seeking comment on the allegations.