WATCH LIVE: XXXTentacion murder trial continues

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The murder trial of three men accused of killing South Florida rapper XXXTentacion continued at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Friday.

Detectives arrested Trayvon Newsome, 24, Dedrick Williams, 26, Robert Allen, 26, and Michael Boatwright, 28, for the murder, but only Allen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and is a witness in the case. The others are going to trial.

Detectives say the group ambushed and robbed the rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, shortly before 4 p.m., on June 18, 2018, outside of RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach.

Thursday:

The jury listened to James Kempvanee, a Broward Sheriff’s Office digital forensics examiner’s testimony.

Kempvanee reviewed the evidence in the phones belonging to Dedrick Williams and Michael Boatwright, which included location data that put them at the crime scene and incriminating photographs and videos captured just hours after the murder.

Kempvanee said one of the photographs was taken on June 18, 2018, the day of the 20-year-old musician’s murder in Deerfield Beach. He testified a photo showing what was likely Onfroy’s cash was captured at Robert Allen’s home at about 10:15 p.m.

The state has spent weeks building the case against the three who are each facing a first-degree murder charge. As part of a deal with prosecutors, Allen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and agreed to testify.

