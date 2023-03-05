Rachel Knaus Grafe, owner of Knaus Berry Farm, has died

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman with deep South Florida roots who was injured in a domestic incident with her son has passed away.

Rachel Knaus Grafe, the owner of Knaus Berry Farm, passed away Sunday afternoon, according to the farm’s Instagram page.

Police arrested her son, 40-year-old Travis Grafe, after he allegedly attacked a husband and wife on Feb. 17 at their home near the intersection of Coconut Palm Drive and Newton Road, according to an arrest report.

Suspect in Knaus Berry Farm owners' beating to appear in court

Sources told Local 10 News the woman injured in the attack was Knaus Grafe.

Police have not identified the victims.

Knaus Berry Farm will be open Monday and for the rest of the week, with a plan to “celebrate her life.”

Grafe has remained behind bars since being initially arrested last month.

He is facing one count of premeditated attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery and attempted strongarm robbery, but those charges may change following Knaus Graffe’s death.