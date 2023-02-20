Domestic violence: Suspect in Knaus Berry Farm owners’ attack to appear in Miami-Dade court

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Knaus Berry Farm opened for business on Monday morning, as the man who attacked his parents, the business owners, was awaiting his court appearance in Miami-Dade County.

Corrections officers have held Travis Grafe since 11:20 a.m., Saturday, at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center after the domestic violence incident, county records show.

Police officers accused him of attacking his parents, Rachel Knaus Grafe and Herbert Grafe, on Friday at their home near the intersection of Coconut Palm Drive and Newton Road in rural south Miami-Dade.

“We are overwhelmed with this communities kindness! We received encouraging words from Rachel’s doctor today. A slight improvement! It will be a long road to recovery but (we) are hopeful,” a Knaus Berry Farm representative wrote on Instagram Sunday.

The “family emergency” prompted the closure of the farm on Saturday, a business rep announced.

Grafe, 40, suffered a traumatic brain injury that rendered him totally incapacitated and later prompted a judge to grant his mother guardianship in 2015, court records show.

Miami-Dade court records show Grafe was arrested in 2013 on charges of bomb possession, burglary, criminal mischief, fleeing and eluding police, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, marijuana possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Prosecutors dropped the cases in 2014 and 2019.

For the attacks on Friday, Grafe is facing charges of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery on a person who is 65 or older, and attempted robbery.

