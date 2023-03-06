Homestead man believes he may know who pistol-whipped him, shot son

Local 10 News is learning more information after a Homestead man was repeatedly pistol-whipped and his 14-year-old son was shot over the weekend.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A Homestead man spoke to Local 10 News Monday, a day after he was pistol-whipped and his 14-year-old son was shot.

The man said he was pistol-whipped multiple times early Sunday morning just outside his apartment in the area of Southwest Sixth Avenue near Sixth Street.

His son was airlifted to a hospital after being shot in the stomach.

According to authorities, the victims were confronted right outside their apartment door.

Police said the shooter left before officers arrived.

The father said he believes multiple attackers may have been involved, and that one of them was possibly related to his girlfriend.

Police, however, are still investigating.

As for his injured son, the father says he remains in the hospital, where he underwent surgery on Sunday.

Despite his injuries, the father said his son is expected to survive.

The identity of the shooter, or shooters, involved remains unknown.