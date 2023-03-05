Suspect at large after allegedly shooting teen, pistol-whipping man in Homestead

A man was injured and his teenage son was shot early Sunday morning in Homestead.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A man was injured and his teenage son was shot early Sunday morning in Homestead.

It happened at an apartment building in the area of Southwest 6th Avenue near 6th Street.

Detectives could be seen taping off the scene where they appeared to be focusing on a second floor apartment.

One officer taking photos of an upstairs balcony while another took pictures of the parking lot.

According to police, the teen was shot once in the abdomen and his father was pistol-whipped repeatedly after both got into a confrontation with a gunman.

While the shooter later got away, both victims were rushed to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

Authorities have not provided any updates on their health status.

The investigation into what led up to the shooting remains ongoing.