17 Cuban migrants detained after arriving in Florida Keys

Authorities say 3 from the Republic of Georgia were detained in Miami over the weekend

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Authorities said 17 migrants made landfall in the Florida Keys early Tuesday morning. (@USBPChiefMIP)

Federal agents detained 17 Cuban migrants after their boat arrived in the Florida Keys early Tuesday morning, according to a top U.S. Border Patrol official.

Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, who leads the agency’s Miami sector, tweeted that the migrants came ashore on Long Key around 6 a.m.

According to Slosar, all 17 of the migrants who came ashore were men.

Slosar did not confirm if any migrants were hurt.

Slosar also tweeted Tuesday that U.S Border Patrol agents responded to a migrant landing in Miami over the weekend and encountered three people from the Republic of Georgia.

He said the boat they were on was seized and the investigation is ongoing.

Slosar didn’t confirm if any migrants were hurt during the weekend encounter.

