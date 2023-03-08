78º

Miami-Dade police officer grazed in shooting, taken to hospital, sources say

Cody Weddle , Reporter

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

MIAMI – A Miami-Dade police officer was injured in a shooting in Miami’s Buena Vista neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to police sources.

The shooting happened at around 4 p.m. in the area of Northwest 42nd Street and Fifth Avenue.

The officer, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, sources said.

Police sources said the officer, an undercover narcotics detective, was grazed by a bullet in the back of his head. He’s expected to survive, they said.

There’s no indication whether police have a suspect or suspects in custody.

Authorities closed a number of surrounding streets as they investigated.

This is a developing story. Stay with Local 10 News and Local10.com for more information.

Cody Weddle joined Local 10 News as a full-time reporter in South Florida in August of 2022. Before that, Cody worked regularly with Local 10 since January of 2017 as a foreign correspondent in Venezuela and Colombia.

Chris Gothner joined the Local 10 News team in 2022 as a Digital Journalist.

