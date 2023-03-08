Miami-Dade police officer grazed in shooting, taken to hospital, sources say

A Miami-Dade police officer was injured in a shooting in Miami’s Buena Vista neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to police sources.

The shooting happened at around 4 p.m. in the area of Northwest 42nd Street and Fifth Avenue.

The officer, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, sources said.

Police sources said the officer, an undercover narcotics detective, was grazed by a bullet in the back of his head. He’s expected to survive, they said.

There’s no indication whether police have a suspect or suspects in custody.

Authorities closed a number of surrounding streets as they investigated.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a police investigation with @MiamiDadePD we have closed NW 2-6 Avenues from NW 39-46 Streets. No pedestrian or vehicle traffic is being allowed within this area. Please avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/oBFJ56gExu — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 8, 2023

This is a developing story. Stay with Local 10 News and Local10.com for more information.