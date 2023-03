MIAMI – Miami’s iconic Little Havana was bustling with Latin flair for the Calle Ocho Music Festival, one of the city’s marquee events.

It’s the largest Latin-American music festival in the country, which has been going on for 45 years now.

Officials are estimating between 300,000-400,000 people attended the event.

Local 10 News’ Bridgette Matter spoke with Grammy Award winning singer and Cuban artist Aymee Nuviola.

She said it was a dream come true to perform at the Calle Ocho Music Festival.