75º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Tropicana Flea Market catches fire for 2nd time in less than year

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Christian De La Rosa, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were at the scene of a large flea market fire northeast of the Miami International Airport Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out in at the Tropicana Flea Market, near the 3600 block of Northwest 30th Avenue, south of the Airport Expressway, near the Northwest 27th Avenue exit.

Crews responded at around 4:15 p.m. and got the fire under control within roughly 45 minutes.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, no injuries were reported following the fire.

Officials haven’t released a suspected cause.

The fire marks the second time in less than a year the flea market has gone up in flames.

In July, a man had to be hospitalized after a large fire broke out at the outdoor facility.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Chris Gothner joined the Local 10 News team in 2022 as a Digital Journalist.

email

Christian De La Rosa joined Local 10 News in April 2017 after spending time as a reporter and anchor in Atlanta, San Diego, Orlando and Panama City Beach.

email

facebook

twitter