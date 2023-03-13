Tropicana Flea Market catches fire for 2nd time in less than year

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were at the scene of a large flea market fire northeast of the Miami International Airport Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out in at the Tropicana Flea Market, near the 3600 block of Northwest 30th Avenue, south of the Airport Expressway, near the Northwest 27th Avenue exit.

Crews responded at around 4:15 p.m. and got the fire under control within roughly 45 minutes.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, no injuries were reported following the fire.

Officials haven’t released a suspected cause.

The fire marks the second time in less than a year the flea market has gone up in flames.

In July, a man had to be hospitalized after a large fire broke out at the outdoor facility.