Firefighters face massive fire at flea market in Miami-Dade

Firefighters rushed to the Tropicana Flea Market in northwest Miami-Dade after a fire broke out on Thursday afternoon.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade firefighters are facing a large fire on Thursday afternoon near Allapattah. The dark smoke was visible from tall buildings in downtown Miami and Wynwood.

Firefighters responded to the outdoor Tropicana Flea Market where vendors set up their tables and merchandise under lines of long white tents.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue dispatched a dozen units shortly before 5 p.m. to the area of Northwest 36 Street and 30 Avenue, east of the Miami International Airport.

About 30 minutes later, MDFR had dispatched 33 units, including helicopters and trucks.

This is a developing story.

Location