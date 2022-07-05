Fire at Lauderhill apartment possibly caused by fireworks, officials say

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A fire that erupted Monday night at an apartment unit in Lauderhill was possibly started by fireworks landing on a balcony, firefighters said.
The fire was reported in the 2100 block of Northwest 59th Terrace.
Lauderhill Fire Department officials said one man was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.
The official cause of the fire remains under investigation.
No other details were immediately released.
