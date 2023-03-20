Reports: Cuban baseball player defects after World Baseball Classic

MIAMI – A player on Cuba’s national baseball team may have defected following the World Baseball Classic in Miami on Sunday.

Local 10 news has learned Ivan Prieto, a bullpen catcher for the team, did not return to Cuba after the game.

Video from La Familia Cubana shows Cuba’s national team at Miami International Airport as they prepared to return to Cuba and Prieto was not there.

Outspoken activist and critic of the Cuban government, Ramon Sanchez, spoke out about how it was likely no easy task for Prieto to separate himself from the team, management and staff who many believe have been closely watching each player for fear they may defect.

“Just before boarding the plane, he just vanished so we suspect he has defected. They tried. We learned that they had kept them in a bus for a couple of hours just before the game trying to contain them,” said Sanchez.

This year’s season was the first time since 2006 the Cuban national team advanced to the semi-finals.

The incident comes after a game that drew much controversy with protestors like Carlos Alvarez, Antonio Fernandez and Danilo Maldonado-Machado, seizing the moment at Loan Depot Park on Sunday. The trio ran onto the field with a sign that read: “Freedom for the Cuban prisoners arrested July 11th.”

Hundreds of people were arrested in Cuba after protestors took to the streets on the communist island in July 2021.

Antonio Fernandez, Danilo Maldonado-Machado and Carlos Alvarez face trespassing charges for protesting during the World Baseball Classic at Loan Depot Park in Miami. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

“They are not alone, and we are going to do whatever it is that is possible until they are free,” said Maldonado-Machado.

The three protestors were arrested on Sunday but have since been released from jail. They are facing misdemeanor charge of trespassing.

Prieto is the only player believed to have defected.

“Everybody wants to live in a free county. Even as baseball players in Cuba they are a little bit better off. Come on, them make $30 a month,” said Sanchez.

The Cuban government has yet to respond to reports of Prieto’s defection.