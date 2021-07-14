Cuban government uses special units to intimidate protestors on the island

Special troops force their way into people's homes in Cuba

MIAMI – Graphic video out of Cuba recounts violent encounter with special units the Cuban government uses called “Boinas Negras,” to intimidate protestors on the communist island.

It is exactly what Leticia Ramos Herrería, an outspoken member of the Ladies in White, an organization that engages in peaceful protests for freedom in Cuba, described hearing about.

A woman shouts pro-government slogans as anti-government protesters march in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

She said the armed black-clad men are attacking unarmed Cubans.

In a video on social media, a woman named Marbelis Vazquez, recorded the moments when these men entered her home. She said they shot her husband and took him away in a wheelbarrow, leaving a puddle of blood inside her home, with her children present.

According to another Facebook post, she later said her husband is alive.

Ad

Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, responded to Sunday’s protests, saying they were limited in scale and they were orchestrated by the United States. Rodriguez also sent the United States a warning.

“I’m warning the American government that its irresponsible conduct could have grave consequences, that may damage the interest of both countries,” said Rodriguez.

Meanwhile in South Florida, Cuban Americans took to the Palmetto Expressway and parts of Okeechobee Road Tuesday night, saying they want to make sure that the message that Cubans on the communist island have risked their lives fighting for freedom is heard clearly in the White House and around the world.

Many of them using signs and wearing T-shirts to display the motto of the protests — “Patria Y Vida,” or “Homeland and Life.” The phrase antagonizes Fidel Castro’s rallying cry of “Socialism or Death” and Che Guevara’s “Homeland or Death” 1960s speech.

Ad