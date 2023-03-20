Videos show panic after 2 fatal shootings prompt spring break curfew in South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Witnesses share videos of the panic that ensued after two fatal shootings left tourists feeling afraid for their safety during spring break in South Beach.

Police officers arrested Dontavious Polk, 24, of Fort Lauderdale, for first-degree murder, after a fatal shooting shortly before 3:30 a.m., on Sunday on Ocean Drive at 11 Street. Surveillance video shows the murder.

Police officers also arrested another suspect after a fatal shooting at 10:40 p.m., on Friday on Ocean Drive at Seventh Street. One person was injured.

The fatal shootings prompted officials to issue a curfew from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m., south of 23rd Street, and a state of emergency.

“We don’t want spring break in our city,” Mayor Dan Gelber said Sunday adding that “it’s simply too difficult to police.”

Mitch Novick, who co-owns the Sherbrooke All Suites Hotel at 901 Collins Ave., said the city needs to do more to stop the violence.

“They need to shut it all off,” Novick said Sunday.

Miami Beach officials plan to meet on Monday to discuss preventive measures. Detectives were asking anyone with information about the cases to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.