New video shows aftermath of fatal Ocean Drive shooting causing panic in South Beach

Police are investigating after a man was shot and another was injured in South Beach. Authorities have detained a possible suspect.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in South Beach that caused panic amid the St. Patrick’s and spring break parties that attract large crowds to Ocean Drive.

Police officers responded to the shooting at about 10:40 p.m., on Friday, at Seventh Street and Ocean Drive and found two male victims wounded, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

A graphic witness video shot from the Majestic Hotel by Wyndham showed a man lying face down on the street. Another graphic witness video shot from just outside the Avalon Hotel showed an officer performing CPR.

Another witness video showed Miami Beach Fire Rescue personnel continuing CPR. They took the two victims to the Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where one of the victims was pronounced dead and the other’s condition was listed as critical, according to police.

Local 10 News was at the scene following the incident where some tables were overturned as people appeared to drop everything and rush to safety after gunshots were fired.

Detectives reported detaining a suspect and seizing three firearms after the shooting. They were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to the report.

Local 10 News Digital Journalist Andrea Torres also contributed to the report.

Related social media

On Friday at 10:41 p.m., officers heard the sound of gunshots near 7 Street and Ocean Drive and found two males with gunshot wounds at 7 Street. Both males were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Unit.



1/2 — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 18, 2023

Hearing reports and getting videos of person shot near 7th and Collins in South Beach.



Police on the scene and paramedics performing CPR…



Can anyone confirm? pic.twitter.com/C82PqugaH7 — Miami PD Scanner (@MiamiPDScanner) March 18, 2023

