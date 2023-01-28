Man shoots woman during dog fight in South Beach, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A man fired his gun while trying to separate two fighting dogs and injured a woman and the dogs on Friday in South Beach, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

Norman Irizarry said he was working at South Beach Tattoo when he heard a woman screaming and ran outside to Washington Avenue to investigate.

“I could see two dogs fighting and the two owners trying to separate the two dogs,” Irizarry said about what preceded the shooting.

Police officers closed Washington Avenue between Eighth and 10 streets during the investigation, according to Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for the police department.

Police officers investigate a shooting on Friday night in South Beach. (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

“Officers arrived on the scene and discovered a female with a gunshot wound to the leg and two dogs with injuries,” Rodriguez wrote.

Police officers used crime scene tape to limit access to an area near the entrance of a 7-Eleven at the intersection of Ninth Street and Washington Avenue.

Fire Rescue personnel took the woman injured to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. A veterinarian hospital was treating the two dogs.

Police described the woman’s injuries as non-life threatening.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis and Local 10 News reporter Trent Kelly contributed to this report.

