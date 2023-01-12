Video shows South Beach driver slam into parked car, take off

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Authorities are searching for the suspects who crashed into someone’s car on Miami Beach and then took off.

It happened at approximately 2:40 a.m. Monday in South Beach.

Surveillance video shows a woman getting a piggyback ride to her car.

The woman is seen getting behind the wheel of the car and waiting as people walked by.

She starts backing out of the parking spot but just keeps going, turning the car in a large semi-circle before slamming into the back of a parked car.

The crash looked like bumper cars on Miami Beach, but this isn’t a game, this is the real deal.

John Skippings works the night shift at the Parisian Hotel on Miami Beach.

Still working long hours at 75 years old, he purchased a Mercedes Benz for himself two years ago.

“The big deal is damaging someone’s property that way and driving away and leaving,” he said. “A high rate of speed, it could have been dangerous, it could have been people.”

Now his car may be totaled, and the people responsible just took off.

After the crash, the video shows the people inside the car get out and switch seats.

“I don’t want to cry but I feel real bad about it,” Skippings said. “I hope it doesn’t happen to anybody else.”

Anyone with information or who thinks they recognize the people in the video is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.