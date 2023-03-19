South Beach Spring Break fun interrupted by apparent gunfire

Miami Beach police responded to the scene of another possible shooting early Sunday morning after gunfire previously erupted just over a day earlier.

Local 10 News’ cameras captured crime scene tape blocking off the area of Ocean Drive from 10th to 12th Street as officers investigated.

Inside the crime scene tape, a crime scene investigator vehicle could be seen.

This possible shooting happened less than 48 hours after another shooting on the beach and during the busy spring break season.

Friday night panicked spring breakers ran through Miami Beach moments after a double shooting which turned deadly.

People eating dinner on the sidewalk ran away, dropping everything to get to safety.

“Last night there were a lot of gunshots and a lot of groups of people running,” said soring breaker Endiya Stalks.

Cell phone video showed police rushing to the scene near Ocean Drive and 7th Street.

When they arrived, two men were found shot. One man was pronounced dead while the other was said to have life threatening injuries.

Gunfire can be heard in video obtained by Local 10 News, which also showed a man on the ground after apparently being shot.

First responders gave him CPR as soon as they got to the scene.

Miami Beach police took one person into custody who is cooperating with investigators. Four guns were also recovered from the scene, police said.

No suspects have been named at this point.

Some who witnessed the shooting said they still feel safe going out.

“There are a lot of policeman on bikes, way more security guards, more locked down than yesterday,” said Stalks.