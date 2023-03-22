Man sent to hospital after possible gas tank explosion in North Miami

One person was hurt in a possible gas explosion in North Miami Wednesday afternoon.

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Rescue crews took a man to a local hospital Wednesday afternoon after a possible gas tank explosion in North Miami, officials with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

It happened at a home near the intersection of Northwest 129th Street and Fifth Avenue.

Units were sent to the scene at around 2:20 p.m., according to MDFR dispatch data.

The man was sent to the hospital as a trauma alert patient, an MDFR spokesperson said.

Officials didn’t otherwise elaborate on his condition or provide additional details about the incident as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Neighbors told Local 10 News that the man had obvious wounds and blood on his face and body.

They described the sound of the explosion as very loud and with enough force to shake their homes.

Neighbors said there was some sort of work or renovation project underway at the time.

Investigators worked to determine the cause of the explosion.