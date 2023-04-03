Homeless man critically injured in Miami Beach shooting

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach police are investigating after they say a homeless man was shot early Monday morning.

The shooting was reported at 2:55 a.m. near 16th Street and Alton Road.

According to authorities, officers arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The homeless man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Unit, where he is listed in critical condition.

According to police, an unknown man ran north on Alton Road moments after the shooting.

Detectives remain at the scene gathering information to determine what led up to the shooting.

Police said traffic is being restricted along Alton Road between 16th Street and Lincoln Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.