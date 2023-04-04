New name for former FTX Arena revealed

MIAMI – The sporting venue known as the Miami-Dade Arena — and, before the company’s massive collapse, the FTX Arena — now has a new name.

The Miami Heat announced Tuesday that the team has inked a sponsorship deal with Miami-based Kaseya, described in a news release as “a leading global software company.”

The deal will make Kaseya “the official IT solutions partner of the Miami Heat” — but, much more prominently, it gives the arena a new name: the “Kaseya Center.”

The company is spending a little more than $117 million over a 17-year term for naming rights, according to county documents.

“We are proud to close this deal with a locally based company for the first time in the history of the Arena,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement. “Since Kaseya relocated its headquarters to Miami, it has demonstrated a real commitment to invest in our economy and our local talent by opening the door to the jobs of the future. This deal will not only allow us to continue investing in critical crime prevention programs, it will also strengthen our brand as a global, diverse and future-ready community.”

The company, pronounced “kuh-SAY-uh,” employs more than 900 workers in its Miami offices, according to a news release.

The stripping of FTX from the arena’s name came after the crypto company declared bankruptcy and its founder was arrested.

Naming rights deal:

