Police: 1 man killed in Fort Lauderdale shooting

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Fort Lauderdale Friday night.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, officers received a ShotSpotter alert around 11:45 p.m. and responded to the 1600 block of Northwest 13th Street.

Authorities said upon arrival, police located a man who had been hurt.

According to detectives, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported the victim to Broward Health Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities confirmed Saturday that FLPD’s Homicide Unit is actively investigating this incident.

The victim’s identity has not been released by detectives.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or visit browardcrimestoppers.org.

